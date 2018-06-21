Shahbaz flays governor’s rule in Held Kashmir

LAHORE: The PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has condemned governor’s rule in Indian occupied Kashmir and said the action reflected the abysmal failure of New Delhi’s Kashmir policy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday Shahbaz Sharif said: “India has failed miserably to manipulate or maintain its control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian army’s use of pellet guns is a crime against humanity. So-called democracy in Held Jammu and Kashmir has been exposed as a farce and a façade to hide the ugly face of Indian occupation in Kashmir. It is not a substitute for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. We fully support the efforts of the Kashmiri people for seeking their inalienable rights enshrined in the UN Charter. We have stood by them through thick and thin and will continue to do so.”

refugees: Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sympathy, support and solidarity with the world’s homeless and stateless persons who are now 68 million, on the occasion of World Refugee Day.

Pakistan has the distinction of hosting the largest refugee population for the longest duration in history. He added: “Now more than ever, we need to stand with refugees.” The PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous Urdu humour writer Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi.

He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He paid rich tributes to the role of Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi in the field of humour writing and said that he has given new dimension to humour writing with his unique style. With his death, a beautiful phase of Urdu humour writing has ended today. Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi will forever live in our hearts due to his writings and his services in Urdu literature especially in the field of humour writing will always be remembered, he said.