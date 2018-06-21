Thu June 21, 2018
Karachi

Agencies
June 21, 2018

Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Surjani Town on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, 30-year-old Farhan, son of Babo, was killed with a knife by unknown men in Surjani Town. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico legal formalities.

