Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Surjani Town on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, 30-year-old Farhan, son of Babo, was killed with a knife by unknown men in Surjani Town. The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico legal formalities.
