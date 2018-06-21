How far can you throw?

In our country, sports like throwball and volleyball are ignored. Players who are part of our throwball and volleyball teams seldom receive any recognition. Many of them are compelled to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Pakistan is a country where all types of sports are played. Cricket, kabaddi, hockey, volleyball and other outdoor games are quite popular.

It is surprising that our country is promoting only one game. We should support and encourage the players who choose sports other than cricket.

Afreen Mirza

Karachi