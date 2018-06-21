Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

How far can you throw?

In our country, sports like throwball and volleyball are ignored. Players who are part of our throwball and volleyball teams seldom receive any recognition. Many of them are compelled to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Pakistan is a country where all types of sports are played. Cricket, kabaddi, hockey, volleyball and other outdoor games are quite popular.

x
Advertisement

It is surprising that our country is promoting only one game. We should support and encourage the players who choose sports other than cricket.

Afreen Mirza

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar