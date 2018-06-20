Australia slump to heaviest loss after England record 481-6

NOTTINGHAM: Centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales powered England to a world record men's ODI score of 481 for 6 against Australia at Trent Bridge which also included the fastest ODI fifty for them by Eoin Morgan.

On the same ground where England plundered the previous record - 444 for 3 against Pakistan in August 2016 in the most recent completed ODI on the ground - England thrashed 21 sixes and 41 fours in becoming the first side to reach 450 in ODI history. Only once in the history of List A cricket - when Surrey scored 496 for 4 against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007 - has any side scored more. England beat Australia by 242 run.

On the sort of pitch that most batsmen would like to whisk to Paris for the weekend - and most bowlers would like to never see again - England gorged and feasted on runs until they dripped down their chins. And while Australia tried everything - going round the wicket, bowling short, bowling full, even trying eight bowlers - none of it made much difference. This was competitive in the way that clay-pigeons are competitive.

It all meant Australia will have to set a host of records to avoid slipping to a series-defining defeat. Never before have they chased as many as 340 - their current record chase is 334 for 8, set against England in Sydney in 2011 - and only twice - in the 4011-match history of ODI cricket - have any sides managed to score 400 in the second innings. Never, in the history of List A cricket, has a team managed to score 440 in the second innings.

Bearing in mind Australia’s recent record - they have won only two of their previous 15 ODIs and have lost seven of the last eight against England - it is hard to be wildly optimistic.