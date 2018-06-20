3 brothers killed in Zhob landsliding

ZOHB: Three minor real brothers were killed in land-sliding in Silyaza area, near Zhob in Balochistan province on, the second day of Eidul Fitr--Sunday.

The ill-fated family was having picnic in Silyaza area when the landslide hit killing three brothers and injuring five other persons. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital. Meanwhile, a youth named Asad drowned while bathing in a canal near Zhob.