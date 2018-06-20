Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 brothers killed in Zhob landsliding

ZOHB: Three minor real brothers were killed in land-sliding in Silyaza area, near Zhob in Balochistan province on, the second day of Eidul Fitr--Sunday.

x
Advertisement

The ill-fated family was having picnic in Silyaza area when the landslide hit killing three brothers and injuring five other persons. Rescue teams have shifted the injured to hospital. Meanwhile, a youth named Asad drowned while bathing in a canal near Zhob.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar