U-19 regional cricket academies start tomorrow

LAHORE: Six-week Regional Academies Programme for U-19 players in 16 regions will start from June 21 (Thursday) under the supervision of Regional Coaching & Support staff.

A total number of 20 players from each region (40 each in Karachi & Lahore region) will participate in this players development programme.In addition, NCA coaches and consultants will also visit the academies for specialised lectures and coaching sessions.

The main emphasis during the program will be on improving the fitness, technical, tactical and mental skill capabilities of the players keeping in view cricket requirements and upcoming domestic season.

In Lahore academies will be organised at the LCCA Ground and Railway Stadium. Sajjad Akbar and Kamran Khan will be the head coaches. They will be assisted by Saud Khan, Talat Mirza and Intikhab Alam.

Taimur Azam (coach) and Rauf Mirza (assistant coach) will manage the Islamabad Academy to be established at Diamond Ground while Sabih Azhar (coach) and Bilal Ahmad (assistant coach) will look after Rawalpindi Academy to be established at KRL Ground. Abdul Rehman and Sajjid Shah will coach Peshawar Academy at University Ground.