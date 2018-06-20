Hassaan visits Ichhra area

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former adviser to ex-Punjab chief minister and candidate from NA-130 Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan kicked off his election campaign by visiting the union councils in the Ichhra area.
Khawaja Hassaan visited the areas of PP-160 that fall in his national assembly constituency and met the local body chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors in UC-84. The former Lahore mayor said that the people of Punjab and Pakistan were aware of the new standards of performance and public service delivery set by the PML-N government. Electioneering and canvassing is gaining strength in the provincial metropolis and the candidates have started invigorating their support bases in their respective constituencies.
LAHORE: Former adviser to ex-Punjab chief minister and candidate from NA-130 Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan kicked off his election campaign by visiting the union councils in the Ichhra area.
Khawaja Hassaan visited the areas of PP-160 that fall in his national assembly constituency and met the local body chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors in UC-84. The former Lahore mayor said that the people of Punjab and Pakistan were aware of the new standards of performance and public service delivery set by the PML-N government. Electioneering and canvassing is gaining strength in the provincial metropolis and the candidates have started invigorating their support bases in their respective constituencies.
Comments