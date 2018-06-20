Wed June 20, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Hassaan visits Ichhra area

LAHORE: Former adviser to ex-Punjab chief minister and candidate from NA-130 Khawaja Ahmed Hassaan kicked off his election campaign by visiting the union councils in the Ichhra area.

Khawaja Hassaan visited the areas of PP-160 that fall in his national assembly constituency and met the local body chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors in UC-84. The former Lahore mayor said that the people of Punjab and Pakistan were aware of the new standards of performance and public service delivery set by the PML-N government. Electioneering and canvassing is gaining strength in the provincial metropolis and the candidates have started invigorating their support bases in their respective constituencies.

