Portfolio of education minister changed

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday withdrew portfolio of Higher Education, Schools Education, Special Education, Literacy & Non-Formal and Basic Education from caretaker provincial minister Ch Faisal Mushtaq.

It is pertinent to mention here that there was strong resentment among general public over the award of portfolio of education to caretaker minister Ch Faisal Mushtaq as he owns a chain of private schools.

He has now been given the portfolio of Human Rights & Minority Affairs, Population Welfare Department, Social Welfare Department and Baitul Maal while the portfolio of Higher Education, Schools Education, Special Education, Literacy & Non-Formal and Basic Education departments will remain with the Caretaker Chief Minister.

Meanwhile according to the notification of Services & General Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), the Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment and Mines & Mineral Development Anjum Nisar has been given additional charge of Zakat & Ushr Department.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Energy, Local Government & Urban Development and Irrigation Departments Zafar Mehmood has been given the additional charge of Disaster Management. Caretaker Minister for Information Ahmad Waqas Riaz has been delegated the additional charge of Forests, Wildlife & Fisheries Department.

Caretaker Provincial for Home Shaukat Mehmood has been handed over additional charge of Sports and Public Prosecution Departments.

Eid party: University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday organised Eid Milan Party.

Punjab Health Minister Prof Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, staff, faculty members and students of the university attended the ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Registrar, Dr Asad Zaheer and other officers were also present.