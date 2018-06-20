Imran seeks replacement of KP governor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday demanded immediate replacement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, saying that there would be a big question mark over the process of free and fair elections in the province, if he latter continued to hold office.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, Imran contended that the role of KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was questionable on different levels. He also called for transfer of bureaucrats appointed by the PML-N in Punjab and PPP in Sindh during their governments. Hence, Imran pointed out three ‘very disturbing anomalies’, which needed to be rectified immediately: the removal of KP governor, transfer of bureaucrats in the two provinces and district administrations in respective provinces.

To substantiate this, Imran pointed out that Jhagra continued to hold financial and administrative powers over the now defunct Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). Imran maintained that Jhagra also continued to intervene in the political affairs of the region, especially by controlling the financial strings and also played a partisan role in the politics of KP.

The PTI chairman said the incumbent governor was among those appointed by the PML-N, all of whom were covertly seeking to influence the outcome of general elections. Moreover, Imran argued that the bureaucrats appointed by the PML-N and PPP in Punjab and Sindh respectively were making sure there was no space left in the field for any other political party.

Imran contended that the caretaker governments of the respective provinces were moving at an extremely slow pace to rectify the situation. Therefore, he said, direct and immediate action should be taken to replace Jhagra and remove other anomalies that would hinder the process of free and fair elections.