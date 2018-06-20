PBF won’t be part of events not following AIBA laws

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) Executive Committee on Tuesday decided through a unanimous resolution that it would not become part of any boxing event which is not held under the statutes of AIBA, the world boxing governing body, and the federation’s constitution.

The PBF executive committee meeting held in Lahore on Tuesday decided that it would not become part of any event, including SBL, which was not organised under the statutes of AIBA and the constitution of PBF, the PBF said in a press release after the meeting.

It added that the PBF would promote and develop boxing and protect the interests of pugilists and boxing in accordance with AIBA and PBF rules.

The meeting was convened after British boxer Amir Khan wrote a letter to the PBF seeking an NOC for the Super Boxing League (SBL). Amir, a former two-time world champion, intends to hold SBL, a professional franchise-based boxing event, in Pakistan later this year.PBF president Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ that the boxers taking part in such an event would automatically stand disqualified.“We are also going to write to our provincial associations and affiliated departments about the matter tomorrow,” Khalid said.