Wed June 20, 2018
June 20, 2018

Khadija, the fighter

The Khadija Siddiqui case cannot be forgotten by Pakistanis who were shocked to learn that the attacker, Shah Hussain, was acquitted by the Lahore High Court. However, the way Khadija fought her case is exemplary.

That the chief justice has taken suo motu action on the LHC verdict and asked for all the relevant records to be brought before the court is a positive sign. It is hoped that justice will take its own course and Khadija’s relentless efforts to pursue justice will not go to waste.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

