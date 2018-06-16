Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PSCA project in Kasur

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority has released the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center's (IC3) Performance Review for Kasur PSCA project's first month of operations. In a bid to serve e-data requests by Punjab police and other law enformcment agencies, Kasur IC3 provided electronic evidence data pertaining to five heinous crime cases and investigations. In coordination with TMA and Punjab police, PSCA Kasur managed to foil 84 bids of illegal possession of land.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar