Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scattered rain forecast on Eid

LAHORE : Smogy and humid weather was observed in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted scattered rain with dust and thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

x
Advertisement

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents have started to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country from Friday morning while a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts on Saturday any may persist during the following two days.

Met Office predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm was expected at isolated places in Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar