Scattered rain forecast on Eid

LAHORE : Smogy and humid weather was observed in the city on Friday while Met Office predicted scattered rain with dust and thunderstorm during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents have started to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country from Friday morning while a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts on Saturday any may persist during the following two days.

Met Office predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm was expected at isolated places in Lahore.