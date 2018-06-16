60-day remission for prisoners notified

The Sindh Home Department announced a special remission for prisoners on Friday in order for them to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their loved ones.

As per a notification, the Sindh government granted a 60-day special remission under Rule-216 of Pakistan Prisons Rules, 1978 in the sentences of the following categories of prisoners:

All convicts except for condemned prisoners and those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state and terrorist activities under the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999, Section 10 of the Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979, Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) as well as those convicted of kidnapping, abduction and robbery along with those convicted under the Foreign Act of 1946, provided that they have completed 2/3rd of their sentences.

The special remission is also applicable for male prisoners aged 65 and above and female prisoners aged 60 and above on the condition that they must have completed 1/3rd of their sentences except for those involved in homicide and terrorist activities as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Female prisoners with children were also rewarded a special remission except for those sentenced for homicide and terrorist activities according to the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Apart from that, the remission applies to convicts under the age of 18 who have completed 1/3rd of their sentences except for those involved in homicide, terrorist activities under the 1997 Act, Section 10 of the Zina Ordinance, Section 377 of PPC, as well as those involved in kidnapping, abduction and robbery.

The special remission award would be entered in the history ticket as well as the remission sheet of the prisoners concerned followed by the government’s reasons behind awarding the remission.