China, Pakistan to produce movie on trade cooperation

QINGDAO: Filmmakers from China and Pakistan announced on Thursday that they will jointly produce a movie on international trade cooperation along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The movie named "The Journey" will tell stories of Chinese businesses participating in the construction of the corridor in response to the Belt and Road Initiative, said Wang Haiping, Director of the scriptwriting committee of the China Television Artists Association.

"The intimate friendship of the people from the two countries will be highlighted in the movie," he said at the ongoing first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) film festival in Qingdao, Shandong province.