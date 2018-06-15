Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

X
Xinhua
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

China, Pakistan to produce movie on trade cooperation

QINGDAO: Filmmakers from China and Pakistan announced on Thursday that they will jointly produce a movie on international trade cooperation along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

x
Advertisement

The movie named "The Journey" will tell stories of Chinese businesses participating in the construction of the corridor in response to the Belt and Road Initiative, said Wang Haiping, Director of the scriptwriting committee of the China Television Artists Association.

"The intimate friendship of the people from the two countries will be highlighted in the movie," he said at the ongoing first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) film festival in Qingdao, Shandong province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar