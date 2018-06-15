PNCA summer art classes

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts has planned summer art classes for students and amateur artists after Eidul Fitr.

The classes will begin the PNCA Gallery No 10 on June 26 and will last until August 9 from Monday to Thursday.

Scores of students from across Islamabad and Rawalpindi have registered themselves for training in different forms of arts on the payment of Rs3,000 each.

They’ll learn about music, painting, flower making, educational films for children, puppetry, important and useful knowledge about computer, photographic techniques, making of clay toys, drama, Urdu newspaper reading, Urdu ‘imla’, calligraphy, and magic show.