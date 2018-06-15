Two children among four wounded

LAHORE: Two men and as many children suffered bullet wounds during a crossfire between robbers and Dolphin Squad in the Sabzazar police area early in the morning on Thursday.

A man and his two children were discharged from the hospital after treatment while the condition of the fourth victim is stated to be critical at Jinah Hospital. The victims have been identified as Abid, his two children Ayyan, 4, and Fizza, 7, and Irfan Aslam.

Police said three robbers had mounted a picket to loot citizens. In the meantime, Dolphin Squads reached there. The robbers opened firing. As a result, a passerby named Irfan sustained bullet wounds. The Dolphins retaliated in the same fashion. During the crossfire, Abid and his children suffered bullet wounds. Their family alleged that they were wounded due to the firing of Dolphins. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene but the robbers fled the scene. A case has been registered against robbers under Section 394 of PPC.