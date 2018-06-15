Fri June 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

16 released from Landikotal lock-up

LANDIKOTAL: Assistant Commissioner of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad on Thursday paid a visit to Landikotal lock-up and released 16 detainees, sources said. They said the official met prisoners and heard their cases. He ordered the release of 16 persons. The official also inspected the facilities inside the lock-up and issued directives to ensure a clean environment for the inmates.

