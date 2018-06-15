A Foundation of Kindness

In an old decrepit building somewhere in the densely populated, sprawling old city area of Karachi, a modest office building of the Edhi Foundation bustles with activity as it has since its inception in 1951. It is hard to imagine the sheer volume of work that is managed from this unpretentious setup that serves as headquarters to over 300 centers around the country. With a handful of administrative staff handling a massive network of the humanitarian organization, the Edhi Foundation manages to achieve incredible feats of helping thousands of people every day.

Edhi Foundation was set up by Abdul Sattar Edhi, known and loved as the greatest humanitarian Pakistan has ever seen. The organization is non-commercial and non-political, and serves people round-the-clock without any discrimination. Widely-known for the largest ambulance network owned by a non-governmental organization, the Foundation provides a vast number of services many people might not even be aware of. The remarkably extensive scope of aid has rightfully earned the organization the label of being a ‘cradle-to-grave’ institution.

Employed at the Edhi Foundation for about 7 years, Rihaana manages the administration of a child home at Edhi village situated on the super highway between Karachi and Hyderabad. Along with providing shelter and food to around 58 boys (ages ranging from 6-16 years), the Edhi home ensures the children are provided with a basic education and medical care when needed. Rihaana says “I love my job and I enjoy spending time with these kids. They have become my family away from home and I miss them when I’m away.”

A group of 13 team members (teachers, cooks, and other support staff) takes care of the boys who have either been abandoned, were lost or ran away from their homes. The children are taught English, Math, Science and Islamiat, play cricket and football, watch TV, keep up with current affairs and are taken on field trips multiple times a year. The boys are encouraged to do most of the cleaning, washing and general upkeep of the facility themselves to promote self-sufficiency.

Rihaana shares that the “The Edhi family is involved in every aspect of running of the home and upbringing of the children. The children look forward to visits from Faisal bhai and (his wife) bhabhi jee, Bilquis ammi and Kubra baji (Edhi’s daughter). They scramble for attention and are usually ready with their wish-lists and demands to settle disputes among friends whenever the family drops in.”

Rihaana, with a big smile and eyes-shining with pride, declares “Working at Edhi Foundation, I feel like I’m contributing to the society by helping raise these children. Edhi sahab and his family have done a wonderful job of taking them in and making a home for them. Who knows what would happen to them if they were left out on the streets.”

The Foundation has invariably been there for Pakistan in times of dire need, filling gaps left by the state. With middle and working class individuals as their biggest supporters, The Edhi Foundation has consistently refused any government or donor agency support, preferring to put their trust in the common men and women of Pakistan.

With Edhi’s passing away two years ago, the Edhi Foundation has experienced a drop in donations. Being a responsible corporate citizen, Coca-Cola, like last year, has once again partnered with Edhi Foundation this Ramazan to help forward Edhi’s mission. In 2018, Coca-Cola is reinforcing its cultural leadership through this partnership with the Foundation by taking on the huge responsibility of uplifting people to unite them, bridge divides, and leveraging on the commonly shared values of Ramazan like generosity, sharing and togetherness to encourage more donations. The very innovative fundraising campaign this year, entitled #Eidi for Edhi, aims to promote the cause of the Foundation and promises to double the amount collected via donations. The giving of Eidi on Eid is a timeless tradition in our society. So this year we need to consider giving Eidi to the Edhi Foundation too, as our contribution to keeping the Edhi legacy alive.

The debt Edhi leaves us in can never be repaid. But we can try and play our role by donating generously to the Edhi Foundation and ensure that their extraordinary work continues.***

By Pooja Dawani