Free travel

That Pakistan Railways has announced free travel for senior citizens – 65 years or above – during Eidul Fitr is a positive step taken by the authorities in the right direction. Thousands of people travel their hometowns to celebrate with their family.

The initiative taken by the railways to facilitate senior citizens is laudable and will be remembered for many years. It is hoped that the institution also comes up with different discount packages that can be availed by senior citizens throughout the year.

Hafsa Salman

Karachi