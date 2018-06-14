Thu June 14, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 14, 2018

Russia, Iran, Turkey to meet on Syrian crisis

GENEVA: Senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Geneva on June 18-19 for consultations with the United Nations about setting up a constitutional committee for Syria, U. N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said in a statement on Wednesday. He will invite other countries for relevant discussions in due course, the statement said. De Mistura is tasked with picking membership of the committee, which is expected to rewrite the Syrian constitution, paving the way for new elections as part of a post-war political reform.

