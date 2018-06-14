Former PML-N MPA joins PTI

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Wednesday received another setback when its former MPA Sardar Javed Akhtar joined the PTI, leaving his years old political affiliation with the powerful Leghari group.

Akhtar, who enjoyed his recent term as MPA on the treasury benches, shocked the party in the last moments when the process of awarding tickets is on the cards.

Earlier, he was also elected as MPA during the 2002 general elections as a candidate of National Alliance. He could not succeed in 2008 elections against the independent contestant Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan who took part on the ticket of PML-Q.

Akhtar, 56, was earlier supposed to contest election against Sardar Amjad Farooq Khan on the ticket of PML-N but his sudden decision has also dented the election campaign of Sardar Amjad Farooq as well. On the other hand, this induction would help boost the election campaign of senior politician Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa who announced contesting the general elections from NA-190 on the PTI ticket. For the first time, Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa is contesting from the new constituency, as earlier his son Sardar Mohammad Saifuddin Khan Khosa has been contesting from this constituency against Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.