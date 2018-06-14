Water, sanitation staff to be on duty at Eid

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has ordered that the water supply and sanitation staff will perform duties during Eidul Fitr holidays, i.e. June 15 to 18, excluding Sunday.

A statement from the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) said the decision had been taken to ensure provision of services including solid waste management to the people of Peshawar, as the water and sanitation services have been declared as essential services under the Essential Services Act 1958.