Thu June 14, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 14, 2018

KP Food Authority launches crackdown on sweets shops

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday launched a crackdown against the sweets shops across the province before Eid.

A press release said sweets and bakery shops were warned to comply with KP food safety standards, or else the premises would be sealed and stock discarded. It said the crackdown was launched on bakeries and sweats shops across the province while food authority staff would remain on duty during Eid holidays.

“Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure provision of safe sweets across the province. Emergency numbers have also been shared through social and local media to address public complaints” read the press release.

