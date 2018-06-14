CITY PULSE: Maidaan

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Maidaan’ featuring works by various artists. Maidaan is defined as an arena or an open space in or near a town that can be used as a parade ground or for public gatherings. The Koel Gallery will be an arena for nine emerging visual artists to gather an audience and share the beginning of their multidisciplinary practices. The show features works by Ameerah Shoaib Motiwala, Maha Minhaj, M Idrees Runija, Noor Butt, Sakina Ali, Sanaan Khalid Shamsi, Sanya Hussain, Shanza Raza Khan and Zainab Abdul Hussain. Curated by Nuraya Sheikh Nabi, the exhibition runs until June 30. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, represent themselves, create product awareness, market their brands, connect and network with fans, build clientele and, of course, have the time of their lives in the process. The event opens at 1pm on July 15 at the Royal Rodale. Email [email protected] for more information.

Kyun Nikala?

A play titled ‘Kyun Nikala?’, which is written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be held from August 14 to August 27 at the Arts Council. Call 021-38781654 for more information.