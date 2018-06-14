Agreement signed to ply free inter-city bus on Eid

Sindh’s caretaker transport minister, Col (retd) Dost Mohammad Chandio, has signed an agreement with the transporters who ply their buses on inter-city routes to run one of their vehicles free of charge during the Eidul Fitr holidays.

The free buses will be plied between Karachi and Mithi, between Karachi and Sukkur, and between Karachi and Larkana. The caretaker transport minister launched the bus service at midnight on Wednesday at the Taj Complex bus stand in Saddar.

Special train

The first special Eid train of the Pakistan Railways started its journey from Karachi on Tuesday with 14 bogies and carrying 968 passengers. The special train started its journey from the Karachi City railway station and will reach Peshawar after passing through 30 different stations.

The second special Eid train started its journey from the Karachi Cantonment railway station at 11:30am on Wednesday. The special train’s final destination is Lahore.

Public holidays

The Sindh government has declared Friday to Monday, that is June 15 to June 18, as public holidays in view of Eidul Fitr throughout the province for all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, and corporations under the administrative control of the provincial government, except essential services.