PML-N finalises list of candidates for reserved seats for NA, PA

LAHORE: The PML-N finalised its candidates for the reserved seats late Monday night, both for National and Punjab Assembly. List of names for reserved seats for non-Muslims in the National Assembly include Dr Darshan Lal, Kheel Das Kohistani, lsphanyar Bhandara, Dr Nelson Azeem, Dr Araish Kumar, Dr Sham Sunder and Mr Patrick.

While the list of names for reserved seats for non-Muslims in the Punjab Assembly comprises Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Mrs Joyus Julius, Munir Khokhar, Tariq Gill, Ramesh Singh Arora, Mushtaq Gill, Shakeela Arthur and Krishan Ram.

The names listed under the reserved seats for women in the National Assembly allocated to the province of Punjab were: Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervez Malik, Ayesha Rajab Baloch, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Dar, Romina Khurshid Alam, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Zeb Jaffar, Dr Samina Matloob, Shahnaz Saleem, Seema Jilani, Maiza Hameed, Shakila Luqman, Muniba Iqbal, Rida Khan, Amira Khan, Nighat Mir, Shahzadi Tiwana, Iffat Liaqat, Mehwish Sultana, Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Sadia Nadeem, Tamkeen Akhtar Niazi and Khalida Mansoor.

List of names for reserved seats for women in the Punjab Assembly were: Ms Zakiya Khan, Mehwish Sultana, Azma Bukhari, Ishrat Ashraf, Sadia Nadeem Malik, Nina Butt, Saania Ashiq , Tahira Noon, Uswa Aftab, Saba Sadiq, Kanwal Liaqat, Gulnaz Shahzadi, Rabia Nusrat, Haseena Begum, Rahat Afza, Muneera Yamin, Ruksana Kausar, Sadia Taimoor, Khalida Mansoor, Rabia Butt, Rabia Farooqi, Faiza Mushtaq, Bushra Butt, Uznia Qadri, Sumaira Komal, Raheela Khadim Hussain, Sumbal Malik Hussain, Unaiza Fatima, Zebunnisa Noon, Salma Butt, Najma Afzal Rana, Nighat lqbal Qureshi, Shameela Aslam, Lubna Faisal, Shabina Zakria Butt, Safia Saeed, Ruksana Kausar, Attiya Iftikhar, Naveed Nazir, Irum Hasan Bajwa, Zill-e-Humma, Kaneez Fatima, Sidra Nafees, Shahida Khalid Dasti, Farhana Afzal, Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Farzana Abbas Kamboh, Shahida Khanuni Shafiq, Ayesha Lodhi, Rukhsana Shafiq, Najma Begum, Abida Rasheed and Dr Aliya.