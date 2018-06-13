Wed June 13, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 13, 2018

Pitana to ref WC opener

MOSCOW: Argentina’s Nestor Pitana will referee the opening World Cup match on Thursday when hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia, FIFA has announced.The 42-year-old, who officiated during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will be in charge for the Group A match at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The Argentine will be assisted by compatriots Juan Pablo Belatti and Hernan Maidana, with Sandro Ricci from Brazil designated as the fourth official. With the controversial Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system making its World Cup debut, Italy’s Massimiliano Irrati is the designated VAR official in Moscow.

