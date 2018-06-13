Almost 10,000 candidates register for ETEA test

PEHAWAR: The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Entrance Test 2018 for admissions in public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar will be held 15th July.

According to a press release, the test will be conducted simultaneously at seven different centres including Islamia Collegiate School ground Peshawar, Haripur University Haripur, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Malakand University Chakdara Dir, Cadet College Kohat and Gomal Medical College New Building Dera Ismail Khan.

A total of 9,365 candidates including 5,282 male and 4,083 female have been registered in various parts of the province, last week.

The registration will also continue in Eidul Fitr holidays without any interval. It is worth mentioning that applicants can register themselves online through KMU website http://kmuadmissions.pk with the help of a scratch card amounting to Rs1,600. The card is available at specific branches of Allied Bank Ltd throughout the province and Islamabad. Last date for registration is the 2nd July 2018.

At Islamia Collegiate School ground Peshawar, 5,747 candidates got registered for the test whereas at Haripur University, Haripur 551 students, at Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat 660, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 1030, Malakand University, Chakdara 329, Cadet College Kohat 471 and at Gomal Medical College Dera Ismail Khan Centre 576 candidates got themselves registered for appearance in the ETEA Entrance Test to be held on 15th July for admission to medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention here that first time the overall number of centers has been increased from five up to seven due to the increasing number of the applicants.

To minimize the burden of round about 20,000 candidates in Peshawar, it was decided that the students of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar will appear at the Peshawar center on first come first serve basis up to 10,000 registrations. The rest of Peshawar board students will be registered at Kohat or Mardan centers.

Candidates can contact on helpline numbers: 0316-1816373, 0304-9346772 and 0335-1599805 in case of any problem during the registration process.