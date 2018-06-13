PKF pinning hopes on Saadi, Baaz in Asian meet

KARACHI: The Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) is pinning hopes on its seasoned fighters Saadi Abbas and Baaz Mohammad for the Asian Karate Championship which will

be held in Jordan from July 10-15.

“We expect medals from both Saadi and Baaz in the Asian Championship,” PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

However he was quick to add that draws would also count a lot. “It also depends on draws. If we get some good draws then it will boost our chances,” Jehangir said.

Pakistan is fielding five boys and three girls in the continental event. The team will leave for Jordan on July 10.

Besides Saadi (75kg) and Baaz (84kg), Zafar Iqbal (60kg), Mohammad Kashif (55kg), Israr Ahmed (individual kata), Kulsoom (-68kg), Qurat-ul-Ain (+68kg) and Sana Kausar (-61kg) are in the Jordan-bound squad.

Saadi is a former Asian champion and has been consistently playing in the major events in international circuit. After featuring in the World Karate-1 Premier League recently in Turkey Saadi has returned to Pakistan and will join national camp for the Asian Games and Asian Championship in Islamabad on June 20.

“Yes I will join the camp on June 20,” Saadi told ‘The News’. In the camp 15 male and 12 female fighters will be kept. The PKF plans to field four boys and four girls, along with three officials, in the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 4.

National fighters have been passed through two and a half month training in Lahore.

However from May 15 the same camp has been stopped by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) because of lack of funds.

The PKF has also requested the PSB for providing a training tour to the national lot ahead of the Asian Games.