Chief commissioner views polling stations’ security

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for polling stations in Islamabad in a meeting held in connection with the upcoming general elections.

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police, Sultan Azam Taimuri, a representative of Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Capt (r) Mushtaq Ahmed, Director, Administration, Asim Ayub SSP, Islamabad and officials of district administration.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the ICT Police was working on the Geo tagging of 378 buildings of polling stations in Islamabad and the work was under completion.

The Geo tagging will provide information about the data such as how many polling stations are there in a building and how many voters are thee in a polling station.

It was also decided in the meeting that main control room will be established in the safe city control centre to monitor arrangements at the polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner’s office will also have a control room. Installation of the CCTV cameras is under way at the polling stations.

The meeting also discussed security arrangements at the polling stations and security for polling staff.

It was also decided that the district administration will prepare SOP for the public gatherings.

The participants also discussed security plan for the monitoring team of code of conduct.

SSP Islamabad briefed the participants about the deployment of police force at the polling stations.

It was also informed that provision of facilities at polling stations such as drinking water, electricity, washrooms was also being ensured.