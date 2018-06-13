Civil Defence officials deprived of salaries for four months

Rawalpindi: The Civil Defence officials are deprived of salaries for four months. The class-4 officials deputed in different departments in commissioner’s office, judicial complex, deputy commissioner office, Katchery are not paid their salaries for the last four months.

On the other hand, concerned authority of Civil Defence is blaming District Account Office for not paying salaries to the officials. While, District Account Office has rejected all allegations of Civil Defence and told ‘The News’ that they have released the pay of April because they received the pay-bills of April only from the authority concerned.

District Officer (DO) of Civil Defence Sanjeeda Khanum told ‘The News’ that we are trying to pay salaries to the officials before Eid. She blamed District Account Office for not paying salaries to the officials. “I have sent all salary bills of four months but District Account Office released salaries only for the month of April,” she said.

The affected officials of Civil Defence said that they were only concerned with their salaries. “They are low paid persons and taking only Rs10,400 per month. How is it possible for them to celebrate Eid without money?” they said.