NUST ranked 417 in World HEI ranking

Islamabad: National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) was well-placed at 417th position globally at World Higher Education Institutions (HEI) ranking (2019) ascending 20 positions from the previous year and 111 positions in the last two years.

It has risen to a more coveted position in the league of world’s top higher education institutions, as per the latest HEI rankings (2019) released on June 6, 2018, by the world’s leading ranking agency-Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

QS ranks universities both at world and regional level, besides other ranking categories, such as subject ranking and young universities under the age of 50 years.

NUST has prominently and consistently figured among all categories since 2007, said a news release.

Apart from being ranked in the top 100 Asian Universities, NUST is also ranked at 61st position among international universities aged under 50, highest ever by any Pakistani university.

The QS university rankings are carried out on the basis of teaching and research quality, academic/employer reputation, citation per paper, paper per faculty and internationalisation measures taken by the university.