Motorway police start drive against overcharging

LAHORE: National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Central Zone, following the directions of IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, has launched a campaign to control overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles on the eve of Eid-ul- Fitr.

DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik said this on Tuesday while reviewing the ongoing campaign of overcharging in PSVs on national highway near Thokar Niaz Baig. Ahmad Arslan said NH&MP would show zero tolerance in overcharging and overloading in PSVs during Eid holidays. The patrolling officers of NH&MP Central Zone will return overcharged amount to passengers and imposed fine on violators. Overloaded PSVs will not be allowed to enter on highways, he added. He directed the sector and beat commanders to personally supervise the patrolling officers and conduct meetings with transporters’ associations regarding overcharging and overloading. The coordination will also be made with secretary RTA for proper enforcement against overcharging in PSVs.

DIG asked the passengers to cooperate with NH&MP and, in case of overcharging or overloading, register complain on Motorway Police’s helpline 130. He also directed NH&MP personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic in order to facilitate the commuters while way back to their hometown.

Ahmad Arslan directed the staff concerned to visit various bus terminals and warn transporters about strict action against overcharging and overloading. Besides, warning banners should also be erected in bus terminals comprising messages of consequences of overcharging and overloading, he added.