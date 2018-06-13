Wed June 13, 2018
June 13, 2018

Haste makes waste

The Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project is a large public interest project that will facilitate a large number of commuters travelling from one end of Peshawar to the other – covering around 27 kilometres.

Every project takes a reasonable amount of time to be completed. Instead of giving the contractors an unreasonable target date to complete the project, the contractor, under close monitoring, should be given a free hand to go about his schedule.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar

