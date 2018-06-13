Nomination forms of PPP’s Qadir Patel rejected

Nomination forms of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Qadir Patel have been rejected for misdeclaring the value of his 15-tola gold, reported Geo News on Tuesday.

The returning officer who rejected Patel’s forms said the PPP candidate had declared Rs150,000 as the value for the gold. Patel had submitted forms to contest the polls from Karachi’s NA-248 constituency.

Along with the nomination forms, candidates for the upcoming general elections have been asked to submit an affidavit that includes details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality and any criminal cases against them.

Each aspirant was also asked to provide details about their utility bills’ defaults. Unlike 2013, when these details were to be put down in the form, all of them have been sought in the affidavit this time round.

The aspirants were asked to provide details about their assets, dependants, family, companies, profession and transferable assets in the form. For the first time the aspirants have been asked to provide their contact numbers and email addresses.