Two brothers gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA: Two brothers were shot dead by unknown armed men in Killi Barat area of Quetta on Monday. According to police sources, the both victims were present in a shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene. As a result, both brothers including 22-year-old Ubaidullah and 19-year-old Rehmatullah died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case and started investigation.