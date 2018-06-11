Peshawar teams in Ramazan Hockey final

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Greens and Peshawar Lines marched into the final of KP Ramzan Cup Hockey being played at the Lala Ayub Stadium Peshawar.

The event that is being staged in collaboration and coordination of KPK Sports Board and KPK Hockey Association saw Lines beating Peshawar Blues 3-1 in the first semis. Peshawar Lines gave brilliant account of themselves as the team stormed on the Blues defence time and again with Amjad scoring the opener in the first half. Haroon doubled the lead for Lines with Ziaur Rehman reducing the margin for Blues. Fawad put the match beyond Blues ream, netting the third for Lines late in the second half.

In the second semis Greens edged out Peshawar Tigers 3-2 to earn a place in the final. Following neck and neck battle that saw both teams getting locked at 2-2 five minutes prior to final whistle, Shan scored the winner for Greens to earn them a place in the final against Lines. Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey was the guest of honour on the semis. Others who were present on the occasion included secretary KPK Hockey Haji Hadayatullah, Yasir Islam and Ziaur Rehman Binorri.