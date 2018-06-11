Muslim unity urged to foil enemy’s plot

LAHORE: Representatives of different political and religious organisations while addressing 'Tahafuz-e-Arz-e-Harmain al-Sharifain conference' stated that challenges of Muslim Ummah are increasing because of extremists and terrorist organisations.

Amidst prevailing challenges, responsibility rests on the Muslims to get united for security and sanctity of Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa and Harmain Al-Sharifain. Addressing the conference, religious and political leaders asserted that enemies of Islam and Muslims had been carrying out pre-planned conspiracies to destabilise Muslim world, adding that terrorist organisations were conspiring to wreak havoc in Pakistan. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a unanimous stance on the issue of Palestine and atrocities on innocent Muslims of Palestine would not be tolerated, they said.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi chaired the conference that held here in Nasser Bagh. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing the conference stated that we are ready to lay any sacrifice for security, defence and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain. He underlined that all the religious schools of thought have drafted 'Paigham-e-Pakistan'. He announced that Pakistan Ulema Council will observe 27th Ramazan (Pakistan Day) as Paigham-e-Pakistan day.