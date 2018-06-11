Mamnoon, Modi shake hands in China

ISLAMABAD: An Indian wire service has reported that President Mamnoon Hussain and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged pleasantries after a news conference by the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Qingdao where its heads were assembled.



The SCO member countries gathered for its 18th summit. Notorious Indian intelligence gathering-cum-terror sponsoring outfit ‘RAW’s mouthpiece wire service has reported on Sunday that amid frosty bilateral relationship, Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exchanged pleasantries after the news conference by the leaders of the SCO in coastal city Qingdao in eastern China of Shandong Province.

The service has reported that the two leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the end of the media briefing which was addressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The media didn’t elaborate further.

China is the host and chair of the SCO. Mamnoon Hussain and Modi were among the leaders who attended the media briefing after culmination of the 18th SCO Summit where India and Pakistan participated as full-fledged members for the first time.

According to the Indian media, the relations between Pakistan and India had strained after an attack on an army camp in Uri in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK) by Mujahideen in 2016. The ties took a severe hit post-sentencing of Indian naval officer for spying and spreading terrorism in Pakistan namely Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in April last year, the Indian media added. .