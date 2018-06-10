Geo Films coming up with ‘Teefa in Trouble’

KARACHI: The Geo Films is coming up with ‘Teefa in Trouble’ along with Lightingale and Mandiwalla after a long gap. The earlier Geo films project were with Shoaib Mansoor Khuda kay Liey and Bol which recorded major hits.



‘Teefa in Trouble’ also has the distinction that it has a global rights partner, Yash Raj films, which will be releasing the movie internationally. This is for the first time for Pakistan that the largest south Asian movie maker has taken a Pakistani movie for global rights. It is to be noted that the trailer of the film will be shown at 1200 screens all over the world.

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, model, actor and painter. Zafar started on the Pakistani TV before becoming a popular musician. He then also established a career in Bollywood and his success was followed by many Pakistani actors who ventured into the Hindi films. He has received five Lux Style Awards and a Filmfare Award nomination. He started his career as a music composer and gained popularity by his single "Channo" from his debut album Huqa Pani which sold over five million copies worldwide. "Channo" turned out to be a huge success topping many music charts and earned him several awards. Ali Zafar made his acting debut with a leading role in the 2010 Bollywood satire film ‘Tere Bin Laden’. He then also worked in several other films, including ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chashme Baddoor’, and ‘Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil’, ‘Total Siapah’, ‘Luv ka tha end, London, Paris, New York.

In an interview about this movie, Ali Zafar said"I wrote the story along with the director. We started off with an idea to make it an action comedy, then romance came into play and then the songs”. He further said he studied books on screenplays to learn how it's done. He said this film would be something never ever seen before, for which he prepared himself physically and did stunts on his own and didn't allow his stunt double to do hose. He said the move would provide a cinematic experience that has never been seen here as yet.

He termed it as the most expensive Pakistani production. Zafar further said: "We need to think out of the box and watch how the international cinema works”. The film casts include Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, Jawed Shiekh, Mehmood Aslam, Simi Raheel, Nayyar Ajaz, Ahmed Bilal and others.