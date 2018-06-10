Out of order

Most traffic signals in Karachi are out of order. In addition, there is no traffic police or city wardens who can take charge of the situation and control the traffic. This doesn’t only lead to traffic jams, but it also causes accidents. When there is no red light to stop at, every vehicle will want to cross the road first. Without traffic signals and in the absence of a traffic warden, commuters from all the four sides of an intersection move simultaneously in order to cross the road, but ultimately get stuck. This is why we witness prolonged traffic jams every day.

Traffic signals are installed on every road and intersection to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles and prevent traffic jams. But to accomplish this they must also work properly throughout the day and night. Especially in a metropolis like Karachi where there are vehicles on the road 24 hours a day, there is no room for faulty traffic signals.

Minhal Aleem ( Karachi )