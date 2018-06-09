‘Dissidents’ form own group in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Differences have surfaced in Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Lower Dir chapter, on the issue of tickets for the first time in the history of Dir and a new group ‘Jamaat-e-Islami Bachao’ (save JI) has been formed.

The disenchanted group announced to field Malik Shafiullah Khan on constituency NA-7 from where JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq is also going to contest election. The group has fielded Dawood Said on PK-13 against JI nominee Shad Nawaz Khan.

Addressing a press conference at Timergara Press Club after submitting nomination papers here on Friday, the dissident group leaders including JI deputy general secretary Lower Dir Malik Shafiullah Khan, JI leader and member district council Haji Dawood Said, Siasat Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan, Abdullah Jan, councillor Shafiullah and others alleged that the party had been derailed from its ideological track and a certain group had occupied the party. They said that ideological workers were continuously being ignored.

“The JI lawmakers promoted nepotism, injustice and corruption while throwing back the real ideology of Maulana Maududi,” said one of the speakers, and added that time and again they expressed their reservations to the party’s district, provincial and central leadership but to no avail.

“We did not revolt against the party but we are here to save the party from a collapse,” he said and added they were ready to hold negotiations with the party leadership.