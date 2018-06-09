MCCI demands construction of Kalabagh Dam

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Israr Ahmed Awan expressed concern over the acute shortage of water for agriculture which has created threats to the very existence of agriculture development.

He was addressing a meeting of local traders here on Friday. He said water shortage was emerging as a serious national issue of the country and policymakers should focus on urgent construction of more dams in the country to cope with the rising water crisis.

Awan said though Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu of the issue but the matter could not be resolved unless urgent measures were taken by the government to build more water reservoirs in the country.

“Pakistan has so far constructed total 155 dams which could store water for just 30 days. In comparison, India has built 5,102 dams which have the capacity to store water for 170

days.

Due to lack of water reservoirs, large quantity of water was being wasted every year.

Pakistan is using 90 percent of its water for agriculture but due to heavy use of tube wells and water bores, the level of underground water was going down sharply.

If no dams and water reservoirs were built on urgent basis, the country would soon face drought,” he cautioned.

The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry president said a campaign was running on social media for construction of Kalabagh Dam and water reservoirs. He said all patriotic

people were supporting this issue as building Kalabagh, Bhasha and other dams was direly needed for the country.

Former presidents of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khawaja M Usman, Khawaja M Yousaf and others were present in the meeting.

AL-QUDS DAY OBSERVED: Like other parts of the country, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and Imamia Students Organisation observed Al-Quds Day here on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims.

The rally was taken out from Shah Gardez to Ghanta Ghar in support of Palestinians for their struggle to liberate Jerusalem from Israeli occupation.

Carrying banners and placards, the participants chanted slogans to condemn the Zionist agenda.

The rally was led by Allama Iqtidar Hussain

Naqvi .The speakers slammed the rulers of Islamic countries for their criminal silence against Israel’s brutalities.

They expressed the resolve to purge the world from Israel whose existence was a constant threat to the world peace.

Saqlain Naqvi said the movement to liberate Al-Quds from Jews would continue. They also burnt the Israeli and American flags.