Met Dept forecasts wet weekend for many areas

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a rainy weekend in many parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Currently, the country is in the grip of heat wave with the temperatures soaring to around 50 degree Celsius forcing the people to stay indoors during the daytime.

According to PMD forecasting officer Rashid Bilal, it will rain on Saturday and Sunday as moist currents are penetrating into central and upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea. He said a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country. "Rain-thundershower with gusty winds and dust storm is expected to fall at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Zhob divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir," he told 'The News'. The weatherman however said hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country over the weekend.