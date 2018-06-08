KG stun Tapal CC to enter semi-finals

KARACHI: Hosts Karachi Gymkhana entered the semi-finals as they stunned Tapal Cricket Club by seven wickets in the first quarter-final of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, the unanimous choice for the Man of the Match award, performed outstandingly for Karachi Gymkhana, who knocked out last year’s runners-up Tapal CC.

He bowled a tight four-over spell during which he claimed two wickets giving away only 23 runs, thus restricting Tapal CC to 152 for nine off 20 overs. He followed it up with an unbeaten 64 off 42 balls, enabling the hosts to reach the target comfortably.

Tapal CC elected to bat after winning the toss. Having amassed 96 runs in the first 10 overs, they seemed on course to a total in the excess of 200. But they started losing their way from the 11th over and managed only 56 more runs.

The dismissal of Hafiz Asad, who struck three sixes and seven fours in his enterprising knock of 67 off 43 balls, changed the course of the game. Left-arm spinner Haroon Sadaqat chipped in with three wickets and off-spinner Iftikhar got two.

Karachi Gymkhana lost Azhar Khan cheaply but fellow opener Taimur Sultan (23 off 21 balls) and Furqan Khalil (14 off 21 balls) helped them recover. Iftikhar and Ashraf Ali scored 106 runs for the third wicket. Iftikhar clobbered five sixes and three fours in his knock of 64 not out, while Ashraf hit a six and two fours in his undefeated 41 off 26 balls with the winning runs coming with an over to spare.

Sindh Police will take on Qasmi Gymkhana in the second quarter-final on Friday (today). Omar Cricket Club and New Al Habib Cricket Club will lock horns in the third quarter-final on Saturday (tomorrow).

Agha Steel will be up against Sparco Paints in the last quarter-final on Sunday.

The semi-finals will be held on Monday and Tuesday and the final on Wednesday.