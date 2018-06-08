Choking on plastic

On Tuesday (June 5), World Environment Day was observed to raise awareness among people about plastic pollution. There is no denying the fact that plastic pollution has caused considerable harm to the environment and marine life. According to WWF-Pakistan, 65 percent of garbage in Pakistan contains plastic. This has wreaked havoc in our natural environment, poisoned oceans and posed serious health problems. In addition, around 20,023 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year.

According to some environment experts, there will be more plastic bags than fish in seas and oceans by 2050. It is time the government, along with the relevant departments, took steps to control plastic pollution. The first step in this regard can be to ban illegal plastic waste dumping and its manufacturing. Plastic bags should be replaced with cloth and paper bags. If immediate action is not taken in this regard, it may lead to other grave consequences and may cause much harm to the human life in the time to come.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu