Nine killed in Niger suicide attacks

NIAMEY: Nine people were killed in three suicide bombings in south eastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official said Tuesday.

The attacks occurred late Monday in the regional capital of Diffa, a frequent target of the Boko Haram militant group, the official, who asked not to be identified, told AFP. He said "two young women and a man" blew themselves up in different parts of the city, adding that an Islamic school in a busy area was one of the targets.

"For the moment there are nine dead, and wounded," he said. Security forces have cordoned off the sites and are carrying out search operations throughout the city, a security source said. According to accounts on social media, three explosions were heard at around 10pm (2100 GMT) Monday in Diffa Koura, an old district of the city. The attacks came as Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou arrived in Paris for an official visit Monday. He is to continue to Brussels Tuesday.