British HC goes green — well at least with in diplomatic enclave

Islamabad : The British High Commission in Islamabad marked World Environment Day by launching a number of initiatives to make its operations in Pakistan more environment-friendly.

The initiatives include the planting of 80 new trees in the British Residential Compound in the Diplomatic Enclave, production of special recycling bins which will be placed in the residential compound and at a CDA waste collection point, installation of time lighting sensors that reduce electricity usage in the offices and banning of avoidable single use plastics from all of its buildings.

World Environment Day occurs on the 5th of June every year and is organised around a theme that focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for 2018, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ is a call to action for the world to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. In Pakistan alone, 55 million plastic bags are used every year that lead to many negative environmental and health effects.