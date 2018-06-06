Justice for Khadija

Khadija Siddiqui was lucky to survive after having been stabbed almost 23 times. The young lawyer is someone every Pakistani should be proud of. She bore her wounds with grace and courage and embarked on a long battle for justice. The fight WAs difficult since the culprit’s father is a senior lawyer. The man who stabbed Khadija ought to have been behind bars for a long time. However, it was difficult to believe that our courts awarded him just seven years, which were soon reduced to five.

Khadija and her family put up a brave fight. She was asked to either seek a compromise or step back. But she firmly held her ground with courage and dignity. It was quite unfortunate that on Monday (June 4), the Lahore High Court acquitted Shah Hussain, the culprit. While Khadija has emerged as a hero, a role model, an icon and someone that every Pakistani should be proud of, the LHC’s decision has disappointed many. The chief justice should look into the matter and ensure that justice is served.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

On Monday (June 5), however, the court acquitted the man. It is disappointing that influential people in our country always manage to get away with all kinds of crimes. The Pakistani people stand with Khadija.

Syed Shafin Ahmed

Karachi